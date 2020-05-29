Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €46.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been given a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective by stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.97% from the stock’s current price.

DWNI has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.50 ($41.28) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €37.93 ($44.10).

FRA:DWNI opened at €40.72 ($47.35) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €37.03 and a 200-day moving average price of €36.14. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 1-year high of €38.09 ($44.29).

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

