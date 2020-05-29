AO World (LON:AO) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

AO World (LON:AO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 165 ($2.17) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 110 ($1.45). Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.51% from the stock’s current price.

AO has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AO World in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AO World from GBX 93 ($1.22) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 155 ($2.04).

Shares of AO World stock opened at GBX 133.59 ($1.76) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $641.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.43. AO World has a 52-week low of GBX 46.67 ($0.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 118.40 ($1.56). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 77.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 76.68.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities.

