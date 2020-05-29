Royal Dutch Shell’s (RDSA) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RDSA has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,575 ($20.72) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,750 ($23.02) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,866.30 ($24.55).

RDSA opened at GBX 1,294.68 ($17.03) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,349.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,808.69. The company has a market cap of $54.04 billion and a PE ratio of 10.61. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

