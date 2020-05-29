Redstar Gold (CVE:RGC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.04

Redstar Gold Corp (CVE:RGC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 135030 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market cap of $12.00 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03.

Redstar Gold Company Profile (CVE:RGC)

Redstar Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on the Unga Gold project that covers an area of approximately 250 sq. kms in Alaska. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

