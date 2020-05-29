Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Receives “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC set a €26.50 ($30.81) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €40.47 ($47.06).

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €25.03 ($29.10) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €24.40 and a 200-day moving average of €35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.66. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €19.11 ($22.22) and a 12-month high of €59.54 ($69.23). The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.48.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

