Barclays Analysts Give Rocket Internet (FRA:RKET) a €22.10 Price Target

Rocket Internet (FRA:RKET) received a €22.10 ($25.70) price objective from analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.79% from the stock’s current price.

RKET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Rocket Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Rocket Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €26.02 ($30.26).

FRA:RKET opened at €17.71 ($20.59) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €18.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is €20.45. Rocket Internet has a 52-week low of €15.17 ($17.64) and a 52-week high of €26.14 ($30.40).

Rocket Internet SE is an incubator, private equity, and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, early-stage, growth capital, late venture, later stage, and start-ups. The firm seeks to make investments in Internet companies with a focus on online and mobile retail services. It prefers to invest in technology and Internet-based companies with a focus on financial technology, software, food and groceries which includes individualized fresh food at home and online food delivery, fashion which includes emerging markets online fashion, general merchandise which includes emerging markets online retail as well as marketplaces for online merchandise, home and living which includes international home and living ecommerce, travel including online and mobile travel bookings, mobile data services, package holidays with transfer, regional internet groups, and new businesses and investments.

