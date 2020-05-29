JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income (LON:JEMI) Sets New 12-Month High at $111.00

JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income (LON:JEMI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 111 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 107.47 ($1.41), with a volume of 249338 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107 ($1.41).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 93.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 109.63.

JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Company Profile (LON:JEMI)

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

