Goldman Sachs Group Increases Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Price Target to GBX 750

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) had its price objective raised by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 740 ($9.73) to GBX 750 ($9.87) in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TATE. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 730 ($9.60) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Investec lowered shares of Tate & Lyle to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 690 ($9.08) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 760 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.29) price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 711.88 ($9.36).

Tate & Lyle stock opened at GBX 684 ($9.00) on Friday. Tate & Lyle has a 52 week low of GBX 493.83 ($6.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 811.40 ($10.67). The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 667.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 713.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 13.87.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

