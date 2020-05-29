Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,800

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,925 ($25.32) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on POLY. Panmure Gordon increased their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,226 ($16.13) to GBX 1,414 ($18.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,125 ($14.80) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,570 ($20.65) to GBX 1,680 ($22.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Polymetal International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,574.25 ($20.71).

Polymetal International stock opened at GBX 1,620 ($21.31) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.04. Polymetal International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 815 ($10.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,758 ($23.13). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,618.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,327.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

