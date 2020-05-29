Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.69

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.69 and last traded at $23.52, with a volume of 9182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.87.
A number of research analysts have commented on IMVT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Immunovant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.95.
Immunovant Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMVT)
Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.
Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.