Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.69

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.69 and last traded at $23.52, with a volume of 9182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.87.

A number of research analysts have commented on IMVT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Immunovant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Get Immunovant alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth $15,850,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 50.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 902,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,055,000 after purchasing an additional 303,100 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 67.1% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 842,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,113,000 after purchasing an additional 338,346 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth $9,851,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the first quarter worth $3,891,000. 19.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.