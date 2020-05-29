NASDAQ:DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG) Trading Up 4.3%

NASDAQ:DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG) shares were up 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.50 and last traded at $34.84, approximately 10,663,296 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 8,956,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.39.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of NASDAQ:DKNG in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NASDAQ:DKNG from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NASDAQ:DKNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NASDAQ:DKNG in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of NASDAQ:DKNG from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

NASDAQ:DKNG Company Profile (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings & SBTech is based in the United States.

