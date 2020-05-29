Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)’s stock price rose 10.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.66 and last traded at $21.51, approximately 11,106,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 10,839,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.46.

KSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.91.

The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.69.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.40). Kohl’s had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Also, Director Jonas Prising acquired 17,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $253,822.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 93.2% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 26,567 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 59.5% in the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 10,335 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kohl’s by 22.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 124,328 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Kohl’s by 14.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth approximately $4,573,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Company Profile (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

