Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Trading Up 6.4%

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)’s stock price was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.36 and last traded at $52.74, approximately 24,011,781 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 19,189,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.56.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.72.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.55 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald Thompson purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,800.00. 13.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

