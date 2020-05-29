Terex (NYSE:TEX) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) rose 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.98 and last traded at $16.82, approximately 119,092 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,179,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra lowered Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Terex from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Terex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Terex from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $833.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.77 million. Terex had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terex Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George purchased 2,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $44,192.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $148,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,462,571.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 38,609 shares of company stock valued at $598,436 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 740.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

