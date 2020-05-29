Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Director Jason D. Clark Sells 900 Shares

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Director Jason D. Clark sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.51, for a total value of $256,059.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $287.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.48, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.68. Paycom Software Inc has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $342.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.93 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $2,330,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Paycom Software by 22.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,130,000 after purchasing an additional 36,788 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 1,308.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,634,000 after purchasing an additional 90,290 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 60,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,286,000 after acquiring an additional 25,823 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $262.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $281.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.18.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.