Timothy C. Busch Sells 3,032 Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) insider Timothy C. Busch sold 3,032 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $258,144.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,727,221.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $82.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.52. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $133.25.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.57. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 15.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Nexstar Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $150.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 304,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,573,000 after purchasing an additional 126,360 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 741,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 46,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth $308,000.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

