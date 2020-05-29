Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) were up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.51 and last traded at $1.51, approximately 3,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 169,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Several analysts recently commented on MCHX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Marchex in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.88.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Marchex had a negative net margin of 26.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marchex during the first quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Marchex by 17.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marchex by 11.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 48,174 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Marchex during the first quarter worth approximately $605,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Marchex by 20.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares during the period. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marchex Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

