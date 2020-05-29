Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) shares rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.59 and last traded at $31.90, approximately 543,312 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 748,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.18.

DDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Dillard’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Dillard’s from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dillard’s from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Dillard’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($6.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($5.29). The business had revenue of $786.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.86 million. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -10.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Dillard’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Dillard’s by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Dillard’s by 6.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dillard’s by 4.4% in the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Dillard’s by 21.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

