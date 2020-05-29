Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Shares of Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.94, approximately 9,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 602,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.
ALRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Aileron Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 36,893 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 150,833 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 632.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 348,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 300,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.
About Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN)
Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.
