Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Shares of Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.94, approximately 9,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 602,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

ALRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Aileron Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 36,893 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 150,833 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 632.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 348,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 300,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

