Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Shares Up 6.1%

Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.65, 8,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 206,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNLN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Greenlane from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Greenlane from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub lowered Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $323.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.67). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a negative net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $37.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.88 million. On average, analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Greenlane by 228.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenlane by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

