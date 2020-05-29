Maryann G. Miller Sells 11,456 Shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Stock

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) SVP Maryann G. Miller sold 11,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $332,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AVT opened at $27.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.45. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.41.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVT. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Avnet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Avnet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,996,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,859 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,033,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth $51,418,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,665,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,582,000 after purchasing an additional 980,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,502,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,715,000 after purchasing an additional 903,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.