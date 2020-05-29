Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Director Sells $355,850.00 in Stock

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Director Raymond Oppel sold 5,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $355,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Raymond Oppel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

On Wednesday, May 20th, Raymond Oppel sold 5,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $323,100.00.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $71.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Meritage Homes Corp has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $78.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.37.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $890.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.54 million. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Corp will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,400,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,564,000 after purchasing an additional 53,090 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,119,000 after purchasing an additional 51,896 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,042,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,714,000 after purchasing an additional 104,982 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 865,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,894,000 after buying an additional 451,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 643,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,319,000 after buying an additional 163,962 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $76.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.