Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Shares Up 2.7%

Shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) shot up 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $2.12, 2,903,046 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average session volume of 7,743,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.
Several research firms have weighed in on CLNY. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Colony Capital in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.
In related news, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. acquired 62,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $752,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $80,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 1,300,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Colony Capital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,345,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,605,000 after acquiring an additional 125,141 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Colony Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Colony Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.
Colony Capital Company Profile (NYSE:CLNY)
Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.
