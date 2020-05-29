Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Shares Up 2.7%

Shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) shot up 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $2.12, 2,903,046 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average session volume of 7,743,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLNY. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Colony Capital in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Colony Capital alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 million. Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 57.57% and a negative return on equity of 33.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colony Capital Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. acquired 62,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $752,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $80,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 1,300,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Colony Capital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,345,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,605,000 after acquiring an additional 125,141 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Colony Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Colony Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Colony Capital Company Profile (NYSE:CLNY)

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.