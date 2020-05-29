LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) traded up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.29, 5,985 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 263,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $35.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.23). LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $83.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,621 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 8.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 119,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

