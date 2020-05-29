XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock Price Up 1.7%

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) rose 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.58 and last traded at $15.76, approximately 4,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 191,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of XPEL from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average is $13.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.97 million and a P/E ratio of 30.20.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.32 million. XPEL had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 45.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPEL will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of XPEL by 3.8% in the first quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of XPEL by 705.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of XPEL by 157.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of XPEL by 3.0% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 77,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 17.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

