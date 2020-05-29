Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Up 4.9%

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP)’s stock price shot up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.06 and last traded at $11.50, 369,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 719,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

Several research firms have commented on COOP. Wedbush upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $11.13.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. Mr. Cooper Group had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.35 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher G. Marshall acquired 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,115.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,326,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 927.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 69.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.