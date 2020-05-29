Steffen Sigloch Sells 8,447 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Stock

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) insider Steffen Sigloch sold 8,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $223,761.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,989.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.45.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $602.92 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 52.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. AXA purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the first quarter worth about $1,065,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MLI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

