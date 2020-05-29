Steffen Sigloch Sells 8,447 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Stock

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) insider Steffen Sigloch sold 8,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $223,761.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,989.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.45.
Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $602.92 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 52.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. AXA purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the first quarter worth about $1,065,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MLI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.
Mueller Industries Company Profile
Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.
See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.