Stephen F. Burns Sells 5,000 Shares of Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock

Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) Director Stephen F. Burns sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $232,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,839.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $46.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Orthopediatrics Corp has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $51.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $819.29 million, a PE ratio of -45.45 and a beta of 0.77.
Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.95 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 21.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Orthopediatrics Corp will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on KIDS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Orthopediatrics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Orthopediatrics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.57.
Orthopediatrics Company Profile
OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.
