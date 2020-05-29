Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Falcon Gold Corp (CVE:FG) fell 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, 266,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 48% from the average session volume of 510,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $3.85 million and a P/E ratio of -2.03.

Falcon Gold Company Profile (CVE:FG)

Falcon Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. Its projects include the Central Canada cobalt, copper, and gold project; the Coomer Lake vanadium-titanium project; the Wabunk cobalt and copper project; and the Burton gold property located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

