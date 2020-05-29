Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 41.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,385 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,546,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,924,000 after purchasing an additional 76,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,553,000 after purchasing an additional 161,894 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,384,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,502,000 after purchasing an additional 246,895 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 590,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,096,000 after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 520,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares in the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCBK shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $29.46 on Friday. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.79.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $75.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.71 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 26.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

