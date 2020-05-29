Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Shares Down 14.3%

Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) shares dropped 14.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, approximately 504,083 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 227,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

CFW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$1.25 to C$0.40 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$1.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.40 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$0.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.35, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.74.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.29) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$317.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$328.73 million. As a group, analysts expect that Calfrac Well Services Ltd will post -1.2153192 earnings per share for the current year.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

