Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7,385.96

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7,385.96 ($97.16) and last traded at GBX 7,335 ($96.49), with a volume of 270325 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,075 ($93.07).

Several brokerages recently commented on GAW. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Games Workshop Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price target for the company. Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of Games Workshop Group from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 6,000 ($78.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.52. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 31.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,681.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,887.93.

In related news, insider Kevin Rountree bought 106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6,566 ($86.37) per share, for a total transaction of £6,959.96 ($9,155.43).

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names; Middle-earth battle games; book and box games; Blood Bowl and Necromunda standalone systems; and paint and tabletop miniatures support products.

