Radient Technologies (CVE:RTI) Shares Down 13.5%

Shares of Radient Technologies Inc (CVE:RTI) fell 13.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, 1,464,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 244% from the average session volume of 425,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The firm has a market cap of $48.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.20.

Radient Technologies Company Profile (CVE:RTI)

Radient Technologies Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technology for the extraction, isolation, and purification of soluble products from various materials using microwave technology in the United States and Canada. Its proprietary microwave assisted processing (MAP) technology is used for the selective and localized heating of moisture in various natural materials using microwaves.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Radient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.