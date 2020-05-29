Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,122 Shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Rent-A-Center worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,153,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,270,000 after buying an additional 632,002 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 863,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,887,000 after buying an additional 172,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 855,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,660,000 after buying an additional 310,123 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,185,000 after buying an additional 138,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,623,000. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens raised Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $25.63 on Friday. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $31.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average of $23.68.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $701.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 8.10%. Rent-A-Center’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.01 per share, with a total value of $460,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $460,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Hetrick bought 8,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $207,655.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

