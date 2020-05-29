Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,504,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,195,000 after buying an additional 94,483 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Brinker International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 807,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,914,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Brinker International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 618,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,056,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Brinker International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,044 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EAT opened at $26.36 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $47.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.36.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.63. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts acquired 4,425 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,237.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,320.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.22.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

