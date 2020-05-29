Provexis (LON:PXS) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.90

Provexis plc (LON:PXS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01), with a volume of 6340063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80 ($0.01).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.56.

Provexis Company Profile (LON:PXS)

Provexis plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and markets functional foods, medical foods, and dietary supplements worldwide. Its products include Fruitflow, a tomato extract that reduces the propensity for aberrant blood clotting typically associated with cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attack and stroke.

