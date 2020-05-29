Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Hits New 1-Year High at $417.00

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 417 ($5.49) and last traded at GBX 414 ($5.45), with a volume of 72190 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 404 ($5.31).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 346.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 328.91. The firm has a market cap of $252.23 million and a P/E ratio of -64.78.

In other Pacific Horizon Investment Trust news, insider Richard Frank Studwell bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £2,630 ($3,459.62).

About Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI)

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

