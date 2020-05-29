Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Sets New 1-Year High at $488.00

Jersey Electricity PLC (LON:JEL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 488 ($6.42) and last traded at GBX 479.28 ($6.30), with a volume of 83 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 477 ($6.27).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 449.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 451.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.71 million and a P/E ratio of 12.69.

Get Jersey Electricity alerts:

Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 25.95 ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Analysts expect that Jersey Electricity PLC will post 3520.000099 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a GBX 6.80 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. Jersey Electricity’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

About Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL)

Jersey Electricity plc is a supplier of electricity. The Company is engaged in the generation and distribution of electricity, and jointly operates the Channel Islands Electricity Grid System with Guernsey Electricity Limited, importing power for both islands. Its segments include Energy, Building services, Retail, Property and Other.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Jersey Electricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jersey Electricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.