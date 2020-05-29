Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Trading Down 19.6%

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD)’s stock price dropped 19.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.37, approximately 151,013 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 93,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.54. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 million and a PE ratio of -0.28.

Get Titan Medical alerts:

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Titan Medical Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.