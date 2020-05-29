Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $249.50

Shares of Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 249.50 ($3.28) and last traded at GBX 239 ($3.14), with a volume of 252278 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 237 ($3.12).

STCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Stock Spirits Group from GBX 238 ($3.13) to GBX 264 ($3.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Stock Spirits Group from GBX 238 ($3.13) to GBX 264 ($3.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Stock Spirits Group from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 265.75 ($3.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 194.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 194.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Stock Spirits Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In related news, insider Miroslaw Stachowicz sold 2,685 shares of Stock Spirits Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.80), for a total transaction of £5,719.05 ($7,523.09).

Stock Spirits Group Company Profile (LON:STCK)

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello. Its primary brands include 1906, Amundsen, Amundsen Expedition, Balsam Bialy, Bo?kov Vodka, Keglevich Dry, Lubelska Biala Trzy Zboza, Nordic Ice Vodka, Orkisz, Pra?ská Vodka, Saska, Silver, Spiritis, Stock Prestige, Vodka No.1, Wódka Zubr, and Zoladkowa de Luxe.

