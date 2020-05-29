Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Stake Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,839 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.36% of Allegheny Technologies worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 320,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 67,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $8.75 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 244.80 and a beta of 1.85.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $955.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ATI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Allegheny Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

