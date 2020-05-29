Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 11,200 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of Hexcel worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 330.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 431.3% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HXL. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Hexcel from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Hexcel from $85.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Hexcel from $80.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Hexcel from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

HXL stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average of $59.02. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $87.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.29 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hexcel news, CEO Nick L. Stanage bought 20,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $1,119,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,733,428.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

