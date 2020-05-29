Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,158 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.36% of City worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in City by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,002 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in City by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in City in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in City in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in City in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

In other City news, Director Robert D. Fisher purchased 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,535.68. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

CHCO opened at $64.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. City Holding has a 1 year low of $53.06 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.62.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.20). City had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $73.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that City Holding will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. City’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

CHCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of City from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of City from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. City has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.88.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

