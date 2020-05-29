Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of IAA worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,890,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of IAA by 277.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,325,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,256 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAA by 405.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,937,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,284 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,933,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,575,000.

NYSE IAA opened at $40.54 on Friday. IAA has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $51.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and a PE ratio of 29.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.37.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. IAA had a net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 125.99%. The company had revenue of $366.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that IAA will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.50 target price on shares of IAA in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of IAA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of IAA from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.44.

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

