Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 561,196 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,242 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.35% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

MDRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $12.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $6.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $12.02.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $416.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.14 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard J. Poulton acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $108,300.00. Also, CAO Brian Farley sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $168,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 356,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,569.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.