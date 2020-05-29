Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Planet Fitness worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at about $935,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at about $739,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 24.3% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 224,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,914,000 after purchasing an additional 43,802 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 21.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 109,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 19,451 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 16.0% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Capital cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.81.

In other news, insider Craig Jeffrey Miller bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.18 per share, for a total transaction of $106,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at $403,104.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Dorvin D. Lively purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $907,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,831. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 92,000 shares of company stock worth $5,384,710. 9.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLNT opened at $64.99 on Friday. Planet Fitness Inc has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $88.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

