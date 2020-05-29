New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 4,000 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 540.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 3,161.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SNN opened at $41.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.19. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.58.

SNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra dropped their price target on Smith & Nephew from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

