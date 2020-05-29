New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 19,804 Shares of National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,804 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in National General were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in National General by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in National General in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in National General by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in National General in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in National General in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

NGHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley dropped their price target on National General from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on National General in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. National General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NGHC opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.79. National General Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $25.39.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. National General had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that National General Holdings Corp will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. National General’s dividend payout ratio is 7.27%.

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

