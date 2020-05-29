New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 113,417 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Marten Transport worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 9.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,751,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,462,000 after buying an additional 244,390 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,584,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,042,000 after buying an additional 222,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 975,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,955,000 after purchasing an additional 19,848 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,389.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randolph L. Marten sold 13,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $333,883.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,922,565. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRTN has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Marten Transport from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens upgraded Marten Transport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $25.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.44. Marten Transport, Ltd has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $26.59.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

