LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,310 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of LivaNova worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in LivaNova by 13.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 218,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 115,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

LIVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of LivaNova from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.13.

LivaNova stock opened at $54.35 on Friday. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $87.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.62.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV?) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

